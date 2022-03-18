After about two-and-a-half-week preparation, the developers of Linux Mint Debian Edition have released the final version of the operating system. Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 beta was released at the beginning of March 2022; now it has reached its final state and is ready to download.

Almost the same as Una

While the Linux Mint distribution was based on Ubuntu, the developers have prepared an alternative version of the operating system to test their software stack and prepare them for the upcoming Linux Mint 21 release. Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 “Elyssa” final release has almost no difference from Linux Mint 20.3 Una; all of the applications and packages are the same as well. It uses the Linux kernel 5.10 LTS version with the Cinnamon 5.2.7 desktop environment.

Download LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 5

While we have download links for the new version of the LMDE, the official announcement hasn’t been done yet; we expect it anytime soon. However, it is possible to get the ISO files already. You can follow the links below to download Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Elyssa ISO files: