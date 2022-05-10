The Linux Mint team introduced a new tool that allows users to upgrade from Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 to Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 easily. Although the tool eliminates the need to use the terminal to upgrade, users still need to install the upgrade tool by using the terminal.

Upgrade Tool

To be able to install the new Upgrade Tool, users should run the following command separately: (It may require sudo)

apt update apt install mintupgrade

After entering the password and executing those commands, the Upgrade Tool will be installed on your device. To launch it, you should run the following command in the terminal:

sudo mintupgrade

From now on, you can use the graphical interface and follow the instructions to upgrade to LMDE 5. This is a major upgrade and it can take several hours. When it is finished, you can uninstall the tool and reboot your system with the following commands:

apt remove mintupgrade sudo reboot