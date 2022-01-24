There are a lot of different Linux distributions that all aim for different purposes. Some of them are focused on enterprises, some of them are just making users feel different. And there is LinuxFX; the Linux distribution that is difficult to distinguish from Windows 11.

Hard to distinguish

LinuxFX is quite successful at imitating Windows operating systems. It has three main editions that imitate Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows 7. The distribution is based on Ubuntu, and it comes with either Plasma or Cinnamon desktop environments. It brings some excellent applications, like Edge browser, Teams, and Skype. It also has Microsoft PowerShell installed if you prefer to run some Windows commands instead of Linux commands.

The distro does not have Cortana, though; it replaces Cortana with personal assistant Helloa which is based on Google assistant. LinuxFX also can run .exe and .msi applications through Wine. In addition to these, LinuxFX brings the ability to run Android applications to the table, which is promised by Microsoft but not yet implemented. So, LinuxFX: 1, Microsoft: 0.

Here is how it looks

The start menu is just the same as Windows 11’s menu. Users can put up to 18 shortcuts. Instant search with typing is also available on it.

The settings menu of the LinuxFX is also very similar to Windows. Most of the settings are sorted the same as Windows. This will help the new users coming from Microsoft’s operating system.

However, some of the 2nd level menus are not implemented yet. That means clicking a 2nd level menu in the settings will open the related settings section in Linux.

The dark theme of Windows and the blurriness/opaqueness are carried into LinuxFX as well. Users can easily change their icon pack theme (dark or light) under the Customisation menu.

The notification area blends Windows 11 look with Linux notifications with some extras. This area is not as advanced as Windows 11 yet.

LinuxFX is an attractive Linux distribution that merges Windows 11’s look and Linux’s versatility. The interface and the placement of the menus and everything might make newcomers feel familiar.

LinuxFX is a free-to-use distribution which you can unlock some features by “donating” $35. It is possible to download the free edition, buy the Professional upgrade and apply it. You can download the free versions by following the link below.

Click here to download LinuxFX Free Edition ISO

Click here to get LinuxFX Professional key

