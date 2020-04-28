The fourth Lubuntu release, Lubuntu 20.04 LTS, has been released. It used LXQt as the main desktop environment. While most other official Ubuntu editions use the Ubiquity installer, Lubuntu 20.04 LTS uses the Calamares system.

Lubuntu: an official Ubuntu flavor

Lubuntu is defined as an official Ubuntu flavor that uses the Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment (LXQt). It aims is to provide a lightweight yet functional Linux distribution based on a rock-solid Ubuntu base. Lubuntu has a modern and powerful graphical user interface and includes a wide variety of applications that enable users to browse, email, chat, play.

According to the announcement, the Lubuntu project, in 18.10 and successive releases, will no longer support the LXDE desktop environment or tools in the Ubuntu archive, and will instead focus on the LXQt desktop environment. This new release comes with new features and toolkits including LXQt 0.14.1, Qt 5.12.8 LTS, the LibreOffice 6.4.2 suite, VLC 3.0.9.2, Discover Software Center 5.18.4, Featherpad 0.12.1, for notes and code editing, the powerful and fast email client Trojita 0.7 to get you to inbox zero in no time.

Download Lubuntu 20.04 LTS

It can be downloaded Lubuntu downloads page. Lubuntu 19.10 will be supported for three months, until July 2020, and Lubuntu 18.04 LTS, the last supported release with LXDE, will be supported until April 2021.