The LXQt Project announced the release of the stable version of LXQt 1.2, seven months after the release of LXQt 1.1.

The latest version of the Qt-based lightweight desktop environment comes with initial support for the Wayland display server.

The new release, LXQt 1.2 is based on the long-term supported Qt 5.15 LTS open-source application framework.

Approximately 7 months after the release of LXQt 1.1, the LXQt Project announced the release of LXQt 1.2. The new version of the Qt-based desktop environment derives from the LXDE desktop environment project. The latest version comes with the initial support for Wayland.

Wayland support

LXQt 1.2 is based on Qt 5.15, the last long-term support version of Qt5. Its file manager now includes a search history, with separate lists for name and content searches. With the “-e” option, QTerminal has better command parsing. It also comes with preliminary changes for LXQt Session for use under Wayland.

In LXQt Panel, context menu items are now added to Quick Launch for reloading desktop entries and Quick Launch icons are fixed when there are multiple config files. Some other changes included in the latest version are:

General

Like its predecessor, LXQt 1.2.0 is still based on Qt 5.15, the last LTS version of Qt5.

LXQt’s file manager has a search history now, with separate lists for name and content searches. Also, file selection is made easier in the detailed list mode (by dragging inside non-name columns), and a problem with Wayland has been fixed.

QTerminal has a better command parsing with its -e option.

An old issue about showing correct icons of newly installed apps is fixed in libQtXdg.

A correct position is guaranteed for LXQt Runner with some window managers.

Preliminary changes have been made to LXQt Session for use under Wayland.

Translations have received many updates.

LibFM-Qt / PCManFM-Qt

In the detailed list mode, items can be selected by dragging the mouse cursor inside non-name columns.

Ctrl+D is added to PCManFM-Qt as well as LXQt file dialog for deselecting all items. It is especially useful in the detailed list mode.

The search dialog entries are equipped with search history. The maximum number of history items can be set in Preferences → Advanced → Search.

The margins of the desktop workspace can be customized. This can be useful especially with panels/docks that do not reserve space but auto-hide on overlapping windows.

The result of execution prompt can be remembered with multiple files.

Options for locale-awareness and zero-padding have been added to the bulk-renaming dialog.

A “Categories” entry and a “What’s-This” help have been added to the launcher creating dialog.

The position of the drop menu of the folder view is corrected under Wayland.

Miscellaneous fixes.

LXQt Panel

Context menu items are added to Quick Launch for reloading desktop entries.

Quick Launch icons are fixed when there are multiple config files.

The position of the volume popup is fixed under Wayland.

QTerminal / QTermWidget

Bidi rendering is enabled by default.

QTermWidget can be used as a Qt Plugin now.

Text DND follows the settings for newline trimming and multiline prompt.

Command parsing with the -e option is fixed.

LXQt Power Management

The stable state of battery (neither charging nor discharging) is considered.

LXQt Session

Preliminary changes have been made for use under Wayland.

LXImage Qt

A sorting sub-menu has been added to the View menu.

Visual glitches on smoothing scaled images are fixed.

libQtXdg

An old issue about showing correct icons of newly installed apps is fixed.

The priorities of desktop-directories folders are fixed.

ScreenGrab

The screenshot of window and its decoration is fixed with multi-screen setups.