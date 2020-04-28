After two months of development, Philip Müller has announced the release of Manjaro Linux 20.0, a major new update of the project’s rolling-release distribution, originally forked from Arch Linux, with a choice of GNOME, KDE and Xfce desktops. Manjaro 20.0 Lysia’s KDE edition provides the powerful, mature and feature-rich Plasma 5.18 desktop environment with a unique look-and-feel.

It also comes with the full set of Breath2-themes including light and dark versions, animated splash-screen, Konsole profiles, Yakuake skins.

Müller gives details about some new features, saying,

“With this release, we ship Xfce 4.14 and have mostly focused on polishing the user experience with the desktop and window manager. Also, we have switched to a new theme called Matcha. A new feature Display-Profiles allows you to store one or more profiles for your preferred display configuration. We also have implemented auto-application of profiles when new displays are connected. Our KDE edition provides the powerful, mature and feature-rich Plasma 5.18 desktop environment with a unique look-and-feel, which we completely re-designed in 2020.”

With its Gnome edition based on 3.36 series, there are visual refreshes for several applications and interfaces. GNOME shell extensions are managed by using a new extensions app. There are also updates in Manjaro 20.0 Lysia. GDM was updated and improved their Gnome-Layout-Switcher a lot. After the update of pre-installed packages, zsh is the new default shell and applications are now sorted in folders in a clean app drawer.

Pamac 9.4 series has also updated. It also comes with Manjaro Architect supports. Kernel 5.6 is used for this release. In the last installation media release, our tools have been improved and polished.

Download Manjaro 20.0 Lysia

Manjaro 20.0 GNOME

Direct ISO Download | Torrent | Official Source | 64 bit | SHA1: 2df3697908483550d4a473815b08c1377e6b6892

Manjaro 20.0 KDE Plasma

Direct ISO Download | Torrent | Official Source | 64 bit | SHA1: b15a3812aa9afd601902692ee16c0be347973147

Manjaro 20.0 XFCE

Direct ISO Download | Torrent | Official Source | 64 bit | SHA1: 504068336052299863b7f67263a031a6c7c2df1b

Manjaro 20.0 Architect

Direct ISO Download | Torrent | Official Source | 64 bit | SHA1: 6b1c2fce12f244c1e32212767a9d3af2cf8263b2