The Manjaro team announced the release of Manjaro 21.1.0 Pahvo. The latest release features major improvements to Calamares, including filesystem selection for automatic partitioning and enhanced support for btrfs. In addition, swapfiles on btrfs filesystem are now supported.

Gnome, XFCE, Plasma

In the new release, the Gnome edition received a rework with the update to Gnome 40. The layout has been redesigned to follow more closely upstream defaults, with some adjustments to reduce the pointer travel. The release also offers a Manjaro legacy layout for users who prefer the old desktop layout. The legacy layout mimics the previous gnome default.

In Manjaro Pahve, Firefox comes with the gnome-desktop style theme enabled by default for a more consistent look with the desktop. This feature can be toggled easily to a native Firefox look.

Manjaro Plasma edition features the latest Plasma 5.22 series, Frameworks 5.85, and Applications 21.08. The team also updated the default theme to match more upstream Breeze theming, including a new wallpaper.

The XFCE edition comes with Xfce 4.16. Its windows manager also receives lots of updates and improvements again in the area of compositing and GLX. Fractional scaling support is also added to the display dialog, along with highlighting the preferred mode of a display with an asterisk and adding aspect ratios next to resolutions. The team also announced that the settings manager has improved search and filter capabilities.

