Manjaro, one of the most popular Linux distributions among users has received a new update, almost seven months after the release of Manjaro 21.2. The new release also comes with GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Xfce editions as well; updating those desktop environments to their latest versions. The release utilizes Linux kernel 5.15 LTS in all editions. However, it is also possible to install 5.4 LTS and 5.10 LTS for older hardware.

All editions in the latest DE versions

The GNOME edition comes with GNOME 42, which delivers a global dark UI style to the operating system. It also comes with GTK 4 and libadwaita, which further improves GNOME’s capabilities. Additionally, it delivers some performance enhancements as well. You can see the GNOME edition in our first look and installation video for Manjaro 21.3.0 below:

The Plasma edition of Manjaro 21.3 “Ruah” also comes with the latest version of the desktop environment: 5.24. The Desktop Panels of Plasma now can stick to any edge; they can be dragged from anywhere to the toolbar while in Edit mode. Plasma also provides a new Overview effect, similar to the GNOME Overview.

The Xfce edition comes with the 4.16 version of the desktop environment, which comes with many improvements in the window manager. One of the most noticeable new capabilities of the Xfce edition is fractal scaling, which delivers better and cleaner visuals in non-standard resolutions.

Download Manjaro 21.3.0 “Ruah”

You can use the links below to download the most suitable DE edition of Manjaro 21.3.0 for you, as well as their minimal versions:

Visit the link below to download ARM and Community versions.

https://manjaro.org/download/