After the release of “Ruah” in June, the Manjaro Linux team announced the release of “Sikaris” as the version of this widespread Arch Linux-based distribution. The new release comes with GNOME 43, KDE Plasma 5.26, and Xfce 4.18 options as their desktop environment versions. Manjaro Linux 22.0 “Sikaris” is powered by the recently released Linux kernel 6.1 series.

Layout Switcher, dynamic wallpapers, and more

The GNOME edition comes with GNOME 43 and has a new system status menu that allows you to easily change commonly-used settings. Previously, these settings would have been hidden away in menus, but now you can change them with a single click. It also received some packages that come with accent colors, login screen themes, and folder colors.

The new design makes it easy to see what your settings are, and the Layouts Switcher has gained new features and improvements.

You can now create your own dynamic wallpapers in the GNOME edition. Dynamic wallpapers allows users to assign different wallpapers for light and dark theme options.

Using Gradience you can customize your theme from within the application.

The “Monet” mode can automatically generate a color scheme based on the colors of any image you upload. It also lets you save, export, import, and browse presets made by other Gradience users.

In addition to making existing settings easier to use, the new settings menu includes some notable new functionality:

A setting for the UI style is included in the menu for the first time, to allow switching between light and dark styles. This setting was previously only accessible from the Settings app.

A new screenshot button is included, which complements the built-in screenshot functionality that was introduced in GNOME 42.

When multiple sound devices are present, it is now possible to switch between them from the menu, avoiding the need to dig into the Settings app.

When VPN is turned off, pressing the VPN button will connect to the last used network.

The rest of the changes in Manjaro mostly comes from the changes in the newer versions of the desktop environments. You can check our articles about Xfce 4.18 and KDE Plasma 5.26 for more information.

Download Manjaro 22.0 “Sikaris” now