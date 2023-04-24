The latest release for Manjaro, Manjaro 22.1 “Talos” is ready to download, featuring Linux kernel 6.1 LTS and the latest drivers.

kernel 6.1 LTS and the latest drivers. The GNOME edition of Manjaro has undergone significant changes and improvements with the GNOME 43 release series.

edition of Manjaro has undergone significant changes and improvements with the GNOME 43 release series. Manjaro 22.1 Talos comes with a couple of updates, most importantly, Plasma 5.27 LTS, KDE Gear 22.12, and Xfce 4.18.

The Manjaro team has announced the release of Manjaro 22.1 “Talos” four months after the release of Manjaro 22.0 “Sikaris.” The name “Talos” refers to Star Trek’s Talos, the inhabited M-class fourth planet of the Talos system.

Manjaro 22.1 Talos is more of a stable update release rather than a big and completely new release for Manjaro. It includes kernel 6.1 LTS and the latest drivers available. The GNOME edition for Manjaro has undergone many changes and improvements and has a new polished look. The Plasma edition comes with the latest Plasma 5.27 LTS series and KDE Gear 22.12. The Xfce edition now includes Xfce 4.18.

What’s new in Manjaro 22.1 Talos

The new Manjaro 22.1 Talos brings several improvements and bug fixes. You can find the details of the new features and improvements for each desktop environment below.

GNOME

The Manjaro team has updated the GNOME edition with various fixes and improvements to the GNOME 43 series. The release series features a redesigned system status menu that allows users to change commonly used settings with the click of a button. The in-house Layouts Switcher application has also received new features and improvements, such as the ability to create dynamic wallpapers and customize themes using Gradience, with the option to fetch the latest version of the Firefox GNOME theme automatically. Additionally, the team has reintroduced its green branding and created GNOME packages tagged with Maia, which includes accent colors, coloring on the login screen, folder colors, and Qt theming.

Users can find the changes made to each point-release for GNOME here: 43.1, 43.2, 43.3, 43.4, 43.5.

Plasma

The Plasma edition has been updated with the latest Plasma 5.27 LTS series and KDE Gear 22.12. The new update includes a new window tiling system, a new app theme, more user-friendly tools, and improved widgets. In addition, KDE has made an effort to reduce the number of pages in Plasma’s System Settings by combining some related settings. For instance, the configuration for the animation when apps are launching has been moved to the Cursors page. The Highlight Changed Settings button has also been relocated to the hamburger menu to give it a more streamlined appearance. Wayland support in Plasma 5.27 has been improved greatly with many bug fixes and reliability improvements.

Xfce

The Xfce edition has been updated to Xfce 4.18, and there are some notable updates to the Thunar file manager, such as a new file highlighting feature. This feature allows users to customize the background and foreground text colors of specific files, making it easier to distinguish between similar-looking mime types in a directory. Thunar also includes recursive search for finding files.

The panel has received two new preferences: panel length can now be configured in pixels instead of percentages, and a new “keep panel above windows” option exists. This option allows maximized app windows to fill the area behind the panel.

The Control Centre has combined all system management modules into one window, with new options such as disabling header bars in dialogs, showing or hiding a ‘delete’ option in file context menus, and choosing default multi-monitor behavior.

Download Manjaro Talos

Xfce

Manjaro Talos Xfce full ISO | Manjaro Talos Xfce full torrent | Manjaro Talos Xfce minimal ISO | Manjaro Talos Xfce minimal torrent

GNOME

Manjaro Talos GNOME full ISO | Manjaro Talos GNOME full torrent | Manjaro Talos GNOME minimal ISO | Manjaro Talos GNOME minimal torrent

KDE

Manjaro Talos KDE full ISO | Manjaro Talos KDE full torrent | Manjaro Talos KDE minimal ISO | Manjaro Talos KDE minimal torrent