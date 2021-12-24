The popular Linux distribution that focuses on simplicity, Manjaro, got a new update. The most critical improvement included with the new version of the Manjaro Linux is the Linux Kernel. With this patch, Linux Kernel is updated to 5.15 LTS for better hardware support.

GNOME , Plasma, or XFCE

Manjaro Linux is served in three different versions, based on the desktop environments. The GNOME edition is updated to the latest version, 41.2, which was published two weeks ago. The team behind Manjaro has put a gnome-layout-switcher into the ISO for the users who prefer the old vertical desktop layout.

The more minimalistic-looking desktop environment version, Plasma edition, is also updated. This edition comes with the latest Plasma 5.23 series, Frameworks 5.88, and Applications 21.12. Several visual improvements are implemented, such as making scrollbars and spinboxes bigger and making checkboxes show actual ticks. Plasma edition uses Wayland under the hood, which provides improved performance, increased stability, and some handy features.

The XFCE edition comes with the latest 4.16 version of it. The new version brings lots of improvements for composing and GLX. The settings manager now provides improved search and filter options. Thunar file manager also received enhancements like pausing the “copy” and “move” operations and supporting queued transfers.

Click here to download Manjaro Linux 21.2 ISO.

