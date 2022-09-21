Nearly 300 members of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation have spent the last two weeks casting their votes for the new board.

benny Vasquez was elected as the current Chair of the Board of AlmaLinux OS Foundation for the next three years.

The seven board members will serve a three-year term as the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board members.

Seven new seats

For the election, the AlmaLinux bylaws were set up to include regular elections, to ensure AlmaLinux could achieve the goal of all foundation members having a voice.

An election committee was appointed made up of community members and a board member who was not standing for election.

Any person who had been a member in good standing for at least three months by the time the election started was eligible to be nominated for a seat on the Board of Directors.

The election started on September 4, 2022, and could have run until at least September 19, 2022. If the minimum quorum of 50% membership participation had not been reached by September 19, the election would have stayed open until a quorum was reached.

The board brings experts from across industries together to help AlmaLinux OS reach its full potential for the next three years. 7 members of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board are:

benny Vasquez: benny is the current Chair of the board of AlmaLinux OS Foundation.

Jack Aboutboul: Jack is a current Director and Community Leader at AlmaLinux.

Simon Phipps: Simon is a current Director at AlmaLinux, former president of the Open Source Initiative.

Jesse Asklund: Jesse is a current Director at AlmaLinux and the CXO at WebPros.

Daniel Pearson: Daniel is the CEO of KnownHost, LLC (promoted from COO during the election window), a current AlmaLinux Gold Sponsor, serves on the AlmaLinux OS Foundation membership committee, and is new to the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board.

Moshe Bar: Moshe is the CEO of CodeNotary, an AlmaLinux Gold Sponsor, and is new to the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board.

Cody Robertson: Cody is the CTO at Hawk Host, and is new to the board of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.

The board’s first meeting will take place in early October and the board will spend a little time onboarding the new members.