The open-source 3D graphics stack for Linux is updated. Although Mesa 22.0 implements Vulkan 1.2 API, it brings Vulkan 1.3 to Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan drivers. It includes some additional extensions which are required by Vulkan 1.3, such as dynamic rendering.

Fixes for many games

The new version of the Mesa graphics stack fixes the bugs in various games such as Doom Eternal, Forza Horizon, Dota, Rocket League, Minecraft, Terraria, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Valheim, Baldur’s Gate 3, and many more. It brings some fixes Firefox, Steam, Clapper, MPV, and Battle.net as well.

As new features, developers of Mesa open-source 3D graphics stack has provided the following list:

lavapipe,radv,anv KHR_dynamic_rendering

radv EXT_image_view_min_lod

VK_KHR_synchronization2 on RADV.

OpenSWR has been moved to the Amber branch

radeonsi, zink ARB_sparse_texture

d3d12 GLES3.1 (shader storage buffers, images, compute, indirect draw, draw params, ARB_framebuffer_no_attachments, ARB_sample_shading, and GLSL400)

radeonsi, zink ARB_sparse_texture2

zink EXT_memory_object, EXT_memory_object_fd, EXT_semaphore, EXT_semaphore_fd

anv VK_VALVE_mutable_descriptor_type

Vulkan 1.3 on RADV, Anv.

radeonsi, zink ARB_sparse_texture_clamp

There are very, very long bug fixes and changes lists which you can find by following the link below. Mesa 22.0 is released for a development purpose so it might not be fully stable. You can either stick with the previous release or wait for the 22.0.1 release instead of installing 22.0.

Click here to read the full list of bug fixes and changes in Mesa 22.0

Click here to download Mesa 22.0