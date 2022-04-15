Gaming in Linux is getting better every day thanks to constantly developed operating system components like Wine, Mesa, and more. Mesa had an update in mid-March, reaching the 22.0 version, and brought Vulkan 1.3 support. Now the developers are pushing for Mesa 22.1 to release in May 2022.

Ray tracing improvements

Mesa 22.1 rc1 has dozens of new features and improvements. One of the most noticeable improvements is on the RADV ray tracing side. With Mesa 22.1 rc1, the ray primitive culling feature for a better ray tracing support on Radeon GPUs. In addition, Intel has a new OpenCL compiler as a part of their future ray tracing implementation. The new version also introduces many new extensions for Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan.

Mesa 22.1 rc1 also brings Arctic Sound M support in addition to a bunch of bug fixes on Zink OpenGL on Vulkan driver implementation. With this update, Kopper merges into Zink to improve efficiency while running OpenGL atop Vulkan. The Direct3D 12 path for Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 is now updated to support OpenGL 4.2, instead of OpenGL 3.3.

After a couple of release candidates, Mesa 22.1 final version should be ready around the middle of May. If you want to test it, you can follow the link below to download it:

Click here to download Mesa 22.1 rc1