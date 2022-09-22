The developers of Mesa have released a new update that delivers some changes for GPU drivers alongside some general improvements.

drivers alongside some general improvements. The new version, 22.2, was expected to be released at the end of August this year. However, it was delayed due to unknown reasons.

It comes with updates for Intel and AMD GPU drivers alongside reverse-engineered drivers for Nvidia GPUs, Nouveau.

Mesa 22.2 was expected to be released at the end of August; however, it was delayed. It comes with approximately 150 fixes that are backported from the 22.3 version, which is currently under development and expected in early December this year.

Mesa 22.2 delivers some improvements to Intel Arc DG2/Alchemist support with tweaks in resizable BAR and compute support. Additionally, DG2 Vulkan support receives a code update which results in a huge performance uplift in ray tracing. The ANV driver for Intel has received the latest Vulkan extensions.

Work on RDNA 3 support

AMD, on the other hand, has been working on RDNA 3 support, both in kernel 6.0 and Mesa 22.2 side. But it is not clear yet if those efforts will be enough to fully support RDNA 3-based GPUs on launch day, which is expected to be announced in early November.

The Radeon RADV driver enables ray queries by default in Mesa 22.2 and delivers some new extensions while continuing preparations for Vulkan mesh shader support. On the other hand, Nouveau developers are now working on an OpenGL driver to support RTX 3000 series GPUs.

Mesa 22.2 is now available for those who want to compile and install it on their systems.

Click here to download Mesa 22.2