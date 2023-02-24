Mesa 23 is now available for download and compiling, bringing a couple of improvements and bug fixes alongside new extensions.

There are 17 new extensions in the latest release of Mesa; eight of them are for Vulkan and nine of them for OpenGL.

Mesa 23 graphics stack can be downloaded and compiled by advanced users; you can also wait for a while to get Mesa 23 through software updates.

Mesa graphics library, which translates popular graphics APIs, such as OpenGL and Vulcan for GPU drivers, has reached version 23, after five release candidate releases. The final version of Mesa 23 does not change many things after rc5; the final version became a rather smaller “polishing” release.

A couple of enhancements

Overall, Mesa 23 comes with some improvements in RDNA3 GPUs running with RADV and RadeonSI drivers and brings Radeon Memory Visualizer support. It also enables Vulkan mesh shaders by default on RDNA2 graphics with RADV drivers if the system has up-to-date kernel versions. Ray-tracing on RADV has received a couple of optimization as well.

Mesa 23 continues the constant improvements on Intel discreet graphics drivers while bringing initial support for Nvidia RTX 3000 GPUs on Nouveau drivers. The new version comes with some improvements on Zink, which is used for running OpenGL on top of Vulkan. It also fixes the crashing and misrendering problems on Rise of the Tomb Raider on Wine and DXVK.

New extensions

The new release comes with several new extensions both in Vulkan and OpenGL, which can be seen below:

Vulkan extensions

VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer on RADV and Turnip

VK_AMD_shader_early_and_late_fragment_tests on RADV

VK_AMD_shader_explicit_vertex_parameter on RADV for RDNA3

VK_EXT_swapchain_colorspace on RADV, ANV, and Turnip

VK_KHR_present_wait on RADV, ANV, and Turnip

VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product on V3DV

VK_KHR_push_descriptor on Venus

VK_KHR_pci_bus_info on Venus

OpenGL extensions

GL_ARB_clip_control on Panfrost

GL_ARB_texture_filter_anisotropic on Panfrost and Asahi

GL_ARB_occulsion_query2 on Asahi

GL_ARB_shader_stencil_export on Asahi

GL_ARB_draw_instanced on Asahi

GL_ARB_instanced_ararys on Asahi

GL_ARB_seamless_cube_map on Asahi

GL_NV_conditional_render on Asahi

GL_ARB_texture_mirror_clamp_to_edge on Asahi

Mesa 23 is now available for download and compilation for advanced users; you can download it by clicking the link below:

Click here to download Mesa 23

It will take some time for Mesa 23 to be delivered through software updates; you can keep your eyes on the update section on your Linux distribution.