After more than the first release candidate of Mesa 22.1, the final version has finally landed. The new version of Mesa delivers improvements on RADV ray-tracing capabilities, which results in better ray tracing support on Radeon GPUs. In addition, it brings Arctic Sound M support and bug fixes on Zink OpenGL on Vulkan driver implementation which we mentioned in our coverage for Mesa 22.1 release candidate 1.

Fixes for many games

Mesa 22.1 delivers many bug fixes for games including Elden Ring and Senran Kagura Shinovi Versus for RADV driver, and Apex Legends, GRID Autosport with Proton/Vulkan utilizing AMDGPU driver. Additionally, Thief series on Panfrost driver and Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance for CXBX-R Xbox emulator under Wine on Gallium Nine driver have also received some bug fixes for a smoother gaming experience. Mesa 22.1 brings many OpenGL and Vulkan extensions as well, which can be seen below:

VK_EXT_depth_clip_control: Lavapipe and RADV

VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d: Lavapipe and ANV

VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library: Lavapipe

VK_EXT_primitives_generated_query: Lavapipe

VK_KHR_swapchain_mutable_format: Lavapipe

GL_NV_pack_subimage

The other game fixes and improvements related to specific drivers/hardware are listed below:

Rage 2 on Radeon RX 5700 XT

Quake 2 RTX, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo on RADV driver

Outer Wilds, DOOM Eternal on ANV driver

Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness on RadeonSI driver

Amnesia: The Dark Descent on r300 driver

Age of Empires IV on A650 and A660

You can follow the link below to download the latest Mesa 3D graphics stack:

