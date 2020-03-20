Microsoft shared an update via a blog post about WSL2. The company announced that WSL2 will soon be available as part of Windows 10, version 2004. In addition to this, they changed the way the Linux kernel receives the updates.

Removed the Linux kernel from the Windows OS image

According to feedbacks about installing experience, Microsoft has removed the Linux kernel from the Windows OS image. Instead of using this, users can deliver it to their machines by Windows update to give users more agility and flexibility over Linux kernel updates in WSL2. Their end goal is to keep update to date the Linux Kernel in Windows 10. It is also possible to check manually for new kernel updates via “Check for Updates” button.

Microsoft stated in the blog post:

“We’ve removed the Linux kernel from the Windows OS image and instead will be delivering it to your machine via Windows Update, the same way that 3rd party drivers (like graphics, or touchpad drivers) are installed and updated on your machine today.”

WSL 2 can be tested for Windows 10 since June of last year as part of the “insider” program. WSL2 will soon release as part of Windows 10, version 2004.