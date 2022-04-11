MX Linux developers have released the first point-version for MX Linux operating system. This release is focused on bug fixes, kernels, and application updates just like any other maintenance releases among Linux distributions.

Based on Debian 11.3

MX Linux 21.1 upgrades its base from Debian 11 to Debian 11.3 for extra stability. The disk manager is coming back to official ISO files and the installer receives several improvements. This release brings the mx-samba-config tool; allowing users to configure Samba and CIFS usershares in a desktop-agnostic way.

While the regular desktop environment-based editions come with Linux kernel 5.10, the Advanced Hardware Support edition brings the kernel version to 5.16. Users can choose their favorite desktop environment editions for MX Linux 21.1; Xfce and KDE Plasma, or Fluxbox, while the Advanced Hardware Support edition comes only with Xfce.

Download MX Linux 21.1

The developers state that users of MX Linux 21 can easily update their instances to 21.1, directly from the software update tool. You can also download the ISO files for a fresh installation by following the links below: