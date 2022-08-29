MX Linux receives a new update for its 21 series, which changes its base from Debian 11.3 to Debian 11.4.

receives a new update for its 21 series, which changes its base from Debian 11.3 to Debian 11.4. The new release uses Linux kernel 5.10 on all its flavors. However, the Xfce edition gets an additional AHS version with Linux kernel 5.18.

MX Linux 21.2 Wildflower comes with three different desktop environment options: Xfce, KDE Plasma , and Fluxbox.

One of the most popular Linux distributions, MX, has received a new update five months after the release of 21.1; effectively reaching its 21.2 version, codenamed Wildflower. This is a usual release of the semi-rolling operating system and mostly brings package updates and bug fixes.

Based on Debian 11.4

The new version of MX Linux runs Linux kernel 5.10 under the hood on all of its flavors. MX Linux Xfce AHS (Advanced Hardware Support), however, comes with Linux kernel 5.18, which was announced to be reaching its end-of-life last week. MX Linux 21.2 Wildflower updates its base to Debian 11.4, which delivers many security and bug fixes.

The new release of the popular Linux distro comes with some improvements among its installer, mx-installer, as well as delivering a kernel cleanup tool to mx-cleanup. The remaining highlighted changes are listed below:

mx-tweak has new options for disabling Bluetooth adapters and moving Xfce/GTK file dialogs buttons to the bottom instead of the top of the dialog.

Fluxbox gets a new mxfb-look tool to save and restore theme combinations.

mx-updater/apt-notifier has the option to use Nala as the backend.

Disk space check for /boot partitions to make sure a disk has enough room for a kernel update before the update starts.

UEFI management tool added to mx-boot-options.

New automatic PC shutdown option for mx-snapshot.

New GUI wrapper for quick-system-info to generate system specially formatted for forum help requests.

Most apps received translation updates.

Download MX Linux 21.2 ISOs

MX Linux comes with three different desktop environment options; Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox. Xfce and Fluxbox flavors have their 32 and 64 versions; the Xfce flavor has an additional AHS version as we mentioned before. You can use the following links to download the most suitable ISO file for your system:

If your system already has MX Linux 21 installed, you can also perform a simple update to catch the latest version, by using the following commands in the terminal:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

Checksums and signatures

MX-21.2_386.iso

md5sum: 0d0a76ed8baa8235f6e97e1851a94124

sha256: eedfd169d95be262422d12db4a3c25a8956466d980c710676a240c2fc6576eaa

MX-21.2_x64.iso

md5sum: 2f1fd784770610ad654a37f24d5c0e89

sha256: a710f03fa0a5da53ed147689bd53c8a308349fad36142c534f82ea2c47f48803

MX-21.2_ahs_x64.iso

md5sum: 9b79ecdfe26117f86bbff48ca7ec5322

sha256: 03d7dabb078b07043fc4ebb6f467c9eb9c08f3fef8079b36c4c162f6edba565e

MX-21.2_KDE_x64.iso

md5sum: 15fbb33f2546436c6944fd1323b8d7c7

sha256: 3229c711039f44dac3f73dd7b3ea1f0a192dbc8f1be06545e1913389c4eec73d

MX-21.2_fluxbox_x64.iso

md5sum: bfb54c2373f1143d6460501f11fc7355

sha256: 95fb34f4f5abc2e0681d61d091ca1f4f973e19f7b0945dbf6cf862eca91ef698

MX-21.2_fluxbox_386.iso

md5sum: da65a58644c7c85895585702a8eb2448

sha256: 619626fcc71002a3c6fc9b9cf4991df46dd4b14bd5218f453e743955cbb4e3b8