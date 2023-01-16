MX Linux receives a new update for its 21 series with the arrival of MX Linux “Wildflower” 21.3 which comes with Xfce 4.18 and Debian 11.6 “Bullseye”.

receives a new update for its 21 series with the arrival of MX Linux “Wildflower” 21.3 which comes with Xfce 4.18 and Debian 11.6 “Bullseye”. The new release uses Linux kernel 5.10 LTS whereas you can get the “Advanced Hardware Support” version to get Linux kernel 6.0.

MX Linux 21.3 “Wildflower” also comes with three different desktop environment options: Xfce, KDE Plasma , and Fluxbox.

Less than 5 months after the release of its predecessor MX Linux “Wildflower” 21.2, the next update, MX Linux “Wildflower” 21.3 is here. It comes with the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment and Debian 11.6 “Bullseye” base.

Kernel 5.10 LTS and 6.0

MX Linux is a lightweight, easy-to-use Linux distribution based on Debian stable. It is designed to be fast and efficient, while still providing a full range of features for users. The system is powered by Linux kernel 5.10 LTS whereas you can get the “Advanced Hardware Support” version to get the very recent 6.0 kernel and newer graphics drivers and firmware. Only 64-bit is supported.

Debian 11.6 “Bullseye”

If you are already running MX-21, there is no need to reinstall. Packages are all available through the regular update channel. Some improvements that come with the MX Linux “Wildflower” 21.3 update include:

The Xfce releases now feature Xfce 4.18.

Fluxbox gets a new mx-rofi-manager tool to save and manage rofi configuration.

The KDE release is now a full “ahs” enabled release, defaulting to the 6.0 ahs kernel. The Debian stable kernel (5.10) is still available in mx-packageinstaller.

deb-installer: a new tool and the Xfce & Fluxbox isos for installing deb files directly. Replaces gdebi.

All releases now ship with the menulibre menu editor. mx-menu-editor is now deprecated.

All releases have updated firmware packages.

Updated antiX live/remaster system.

Most MX apps received translation updates.

All kernel updates:

The main Xfce, and fluxbox isos are all updated to the latest 5.10 kernel. AHS & KDE now use the 6.0 kernel.

If your system already has MX Linux 21 installed, you can update to the latest version by using the following commands in the terminal:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

Download MX Linux 21.3 ISOs

Xfce Desktop

KDE/Plasma Desktop

Fluxbox