The NetBSD Project team released NetBSD 9.3 as an update to its NetBSD 9.2 stable line, delivering bug fixes, improvements, and some new hardware additions.

NetBSD 9.3 brings better support for newer AMD and Intel chipsets with Zen 3, support for newer Intel Gigabit Ethernet chipsets, and support for configuring WiFi connections using sysinit.

The NetBSD Project states of experiencing some compatibility problems in NetBSD-current concerning FFS Access Control Lists which makes the NetBSD-10 wait for its release.

The NetBSD Project announced the release of NetBSD 9.3 as an update to its NetBSD 9.2. The new version contains improved features from the previous version as well as several bug patches, and numerous minor new hardware additions.

Better support for newer AMD and Intel chipsets

In addition to bug fixes, NetBSD 9.3 brings better support for newer AMD and Intel chipsets with Zen 3. The new release also has support for newer Intel Gigabit Ethernet chipsets, support for configuring WiFi connections using sysinit, wsfb-based X11 servers on the Commodore Amiga, and minor performance improvements when running under the Xen hypervisor. Version 9.3 brings backported suspend and resume support improvements and various minor new hardware support additions to existing device drivers, compatibility with UDF file systems created in Windows 10 as well.

The NetBSD Project team stated that before releasing NetBSD 10.0, it was necessary to launch this release which is mainly for bug patches. The team added that they have been experiencing some compatibility problems in NetBSD-current concerning FFS Access Control Lists which delays the NetBSD-10 release. NetBSD 9.3 is fully compatible with NetBSD 9.0. Users running 9.2 or an earlier release are strongly recommended to upgrade. To upgrade their systems, users will need an installation image and select the Upgrade option after booting it. Users can perform the update by utilizing the sysupgrade tool from pkgsrc. You can follow the link below to download a suitable NetBSD image for your system:

Click here to download NetBSD 9.3 image file

NetBSD is a free, secure, and highly portable BSD family Unix operating system. The project was created in 1993 based on the Berkeley Software Distribution. The main goal of the project is to deliver a high-quality, stable operating system available for a wide range of devices. The new release, NetBSD 9.3 introduces a selection of the patches considered important for security or stability reasons since NetBSD 9.2 was released in May 2021.