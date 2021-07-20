The new-and-improved AlmaLinux website is live. The open-source website is MIT-licensed and available on GitHub. One of the AlmaLinux community members, Matīss Treinis, developed the project.

Modern design and language support

In addition to its modern design, the updated website supports eight languages. Users can easily access relevant community channels, forums, and content. AlmaLinux was announced shortly after Red Hat’s decision to discontinue the development of CentOS.

Matīss Treinis talked about the new website, saying,

“Working on the new AlmaLinux website alongside our community was an invaluable experience. The localization of the website was entirely crowd-sourced using the Weblate platform. We want to extend a big shout-out to the team at Weblate for their sponsorship of the hosted localization platform and their continued contributions to our community.”

CloudLinux published the first stable release on March 30. Last May, AlmaLinux OS 8.4 stable release has been published. It comes with Secure Boot and OpenSCAP support.

