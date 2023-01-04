HDR can now be enabled in games for Linux gaming, although it is still in early development and might take some time until it is fully functional.

gaming, although it is still in early development and might take some time until it is fully functional. Valve developer teases HDR support for Linux gaming, showing it off on video games Deep Rock Galactic and Halo Infinite.

Joshua Ashton, the developer behind the HDR on Linux also teased HDR support showing it off on the video game Death Stranding.

We talked about the release of the Steam Deck last year and it has been continuing to develop since then. Steam Deck developer Pierre-Loup Griffais recently teased HDR support on a Twitter post. The games used to tease HDR support include Deep Rock Galactic and Halo Infınite. High Dynamic Range means a monitor can display a wider range of contrast and color than a standard display. This means the image looks closer to what you would see in real life.

HDR support being worked on

New Linux gaming milestone: with the latest work from Josh Ashton, HDR can now be enabled for real games! Tested it tonight on my AMD desktop with Halo Infinite, Deep Rock Galactic, DEATH STRANDING DC. Very early and will still need some time to bake to be useful to most.

Joshua Ashton, the developer behind the HDR on Linux, posted a tweet showing off a map that shows the difference in brightness HDR makes.

Here is DEATH STRANDING DC running with HDR on Linux! It's hard to show off HDR… so have a HDR Heatmap to go along with it!

Anything not greyscale is brighter than 100 nits.