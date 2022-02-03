Nitrux is now upgraded to version 2.0.0. Uri Herrera, developer of Nitrux Linux distribution has announced the release of the new version on its official website. The most important change in the latest version is its kernel version. Nitrux 2.0 comes with Linux kernel 5.16.3 XanMod as default. This brings broader hardware support. In addition, Nitrux developers have also added some hardware support like AMD drivers and Mesa 21.3.5 graphics stack.

Latte Dock layouts are updated

The Linux distribution’s latest version comes with KDE Plasma 5.23.5 desktop environment alongside updated Latte Dock layouts. nx-floating-panel-dark is the default layout; it has an application menu button on the left side and a power button on the right side. The users who don’t like the new default layout can use the alternative layout.

Nitrux 2.0 has new window decoration settings that enable users to make all windows borderless and disable decorations for Maui Apps to make them harmonious with others. You can see the full list of changes that came with the latest Nitrux version below:

KDE Plasma is updated to 5.23.5

KDE Frameworks is updated to 5.90.0

KDE Gear is updated to 21.12.1

Firefox is updated to 96.0

Pacstall is updated to 1.7.1

LibreOffice is updated to 7.5.2

Tweaked default configuration to provide smoother KWin performance and overall system responsiveness

Added a package to include firmware for AMD GPUs unavailable in the kernel packages

Changed the theme for powerlevel10k to a basic version due to a bug with Station and Nota

Reduced the size of both ISO files to 2.3 GB and 1.3 GB for the standard ISO and minimal ISO, respectively

Updated OpenRC configuration to allow TTYs to function in the distribution properly and reduced the default TTYs to two (TTY2 and TTY3)

Included the Intel and AMD microcode as early boot code in the ISO for required systems

Added the i915, Nouveau, and AMDGPU drivers in the initrd of the ISO for systems that require it

Included MESA 21.3.5 by default

Updated the Latte layouts and added nx-floating-panel-dark

Updated the window decoration settings to make all windows borderless and disabled CSD for the Maui Apps

Updated the optional Latte layouts to include the window controls, title bar, and global menu in the top panel and the window controls in the bottom panel

The latest version of Nitrux is now available for download. Nitrux 2.0 has two variations: normal and minimal. Minimal ISO file comes with Joe’s Window Manager, instead of i3 and brings a simple configuration. You can download either of the ISO files by following the link below.

Click here to download Nitrux 2.0 ISO and Nitrux 2.0 Minimal ISO

