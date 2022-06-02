Uri Herrera, developer of Nitrux has announced the release of the new version of the GNU/Linux distribution. Nitrux 2.2 ditches the Linux kernel 5.15 LTS and comes with kernel 5.17 XanMod. The reason behind not directly moving to 5.18 is some problems with the broadcom-sta-dkms package.

Full-disk encryption through Calamares

Nitrux 2.2 delivers a full-disk encryption option for the fresh installations, using automatic partition options on Calamares graphical install tool. This option is placed at the bottom of the partitioning interface. The ISO files come with two Nvidia driver options; one of them includes the most recent driver for new Nvidia GPUs, and the other one includes the legacy drivers for older GPUs. Nitrux 2.2 updates MESA to version 22.2 as well.

Nitrux delivers KDE Plasma 5.24.5, KDE Frameworks 5.94.0, and KDE Gear 22.04.1 packages. Additionally, Firefox 101.0 and LibreOffice 7.3.1.3 are available with Nitrux 22. The GNU/Linux distribution adds more Broadcom firmware for additional hardware support while updating the AMD Vulkan AMDVLK driver. Maui Apps, MauiKit, and MauiKit frameworks are updated to the 2.1.2 version as well.

Nitrux 2.2 comes with automatic printer configuration capability and tweaks KWin configuration to organize the windows in a grid while Overview is active. The update fixes the problems with the touchpad gesture for Overview as well as the thumbnail update issue with Parachute while opening a new window.

You can follow the links below to download Nitrux 2.2 ISO files:

Click here to download Nitrux 2.2 ISO – Minimal

Click here to download Nitrux 2.2 ISO – Nvidia’s latest drivers

Click here to download Nitrux 2.2 ISO – Nvidia’s legacy drivers