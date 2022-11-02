Nitrux has received a new update that delivers the latest version of the Linux kernel as well as some other changes.

kernel as well as some other changes. Nitrux 2.5.0 updates the desktop environment to KDE Plasma 5.26 as well, which was released approximately 20 days ago.

5.26 as well, which was released approximately 20 days ago. Alongside some bug fixes, Nitrux 2.5.0 now comes with Nvidia Proprietary driver in its default ISO, but not the minimal one.

Nitrux, one of the lightweight Linux distributions has received a new update to bring the latest Linux kernel version that was released at the beginning of October this year. To be precise, the default Linux kernel version in Nitrux 2.5.0 is 6.0.6 XanMod. In addition to the updated Linux kernel, Nitrux 2.5.0 delivers some other improvements across the operating system.

Latest kernel, latest DE

Nitrux 2.5.0 utilizes KDE’s latest desktop environment version, Plasma 5.26, which was also released in October. That means Nitrux delivers the latest hardware features with kernel 6.0 as well as user experience features with KDE Plasma 5.26. It is also packed with KDE Gear 22.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.99.0, as expected.

One of the important changes in Nitrux 2.5.0 is the inclusion of the Nvidia Proprietary driver. But the driver will work only in the Wayland session, not in Nitrux’s X11 configuration. The driver will not be included in the minimal ISO of the operating system as well. For this change, Uri Herrera, developer of Nitrux OS said;

« We’ve decided to change our policy about including this particular piece of proprietary software to make this distribution more accessible to users and to avoid creating a separate ISO file. The minimal ISO does not include the Nvidia Proprietary driver, as we want to keep the size of the ISO image small. We’re aware that Nvidia had released an open-source driver, too; however, it only supports a handful of Professional graphics cards and almost none of their Consumer graphics cards. If Nvidia decides to support more graphics cards with this driver, we will include it instead. »

In addition to those changes, Nitrux 2.5.0 also brings KWin plugin Bismuth to transform KWin into a tiling window manager and adds Distrobox into the default installation of non-minimal ISO. It also updates the AMD open-source driver for Vulkan, as well as the KDE Neon repository to coincide with their latest release. Finally, it updates the Firefox version to 106.0.2.

There are also some bug fixes in Nitrux 2.5.0 that includes;

An issue with the Plasma Look and Feel packages not applying the wallpaper due to an undocumented change in the way that Plasma 5.26 handles the setup of this feature.

An issue with the filenames of screenshots of the default wallpapers.

A wrong dependency in one of the meta-packages.

An issue where a newer version of passwd prevents the correct creation of new users.

Update or Download Nitrux 2.5.0

Existing Nitrux systems can now be updated to the 2.5.0 version with the commands below:

pkcon refresh pkcon get-updates

For fresh installations, you can use the following links to download the ISO files:

Click here to download Nitrux 2.5.0 minimal ISO

Click here to download Nitrux 2.5.0 default ISO