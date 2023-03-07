The latest version of Nitrux, 2.7 “sh”, has been released and is now available for download with software upgrades, bug fixes, and various improvements.

The Live ISO no longer contains any of the Debian package management programs; going forward, Calamares will carry out the installation as usual.

The codename for this version, “sh” or shell, comes from a separate ISO that the developers published that includes MauiKit and MauiKit Frameworks, Maui Applications, and Maui Shell.

Nitrux is an open-source Linux distribution based on Debian and it supports the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment. The developers have announced that the latest release for Nitrux, Nitrux 2.7 “sh” is now ready to download. The most recent software upgrades, bug fixes, speed improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support are all included in this new edition.

What’s new in Nitrux 2.7 “sh”?

Nitrux 2.7 comes with lots of updates to existing components alongside a couple of new components including:

KDE Plasma to version 5.27.2, KDE Frameworks to version 5.103.0, and KDE Gear to version 22.12.3

Firefox to version 110.0.1

MESA to version 23.1

Added OpenVPN.

Added open-iscsi

Updated the Nvidia proprietary driver to version 525.89.02

Both Debian package management binaries have been removed from the Live ISO, Calamares will perform the installation normally from now on.

A dedicated Maui release

The developers uploaded a separate ISO featuring MauiKit and MauiKit Frameworks 2.2.2, Maui Apps 2.2.2, 1.0.1, 1.0.0, and Maui Shell 0.6.0, which gives the codename for this release, “sh” or shell.

The list of Maui Apps includes the following:

Agenda, Arca, Bonsai, Booth, Buho, Clip, Communicator, Fiery, Index, Maui Manager, Nota, Pix, Shelf, Station, Strike, and VVave.

The majority of the features in the ISO file that includes Maui Shell are identical to those in the ISO with NX Desktop, with significant exclusions of Firefox and a few KDE Applications like Ark. System Settings, KDE Partition Manager, and System Monitor are the final three KDE Applications.

The developers report that they are working to eventually replace NX Desktop with Maui Shell + Maui Apps, collectively known as Maui DE. You can find the Maui Shell ISO here. Please note that the developers thoroughly recommend not using this ISO in a VM. This could be because there are some potential downsides to using a virtual machine to run Linux distros, such as the possibility that the virtual machine could be unstable and the performance might not be as good as it would be on hardware, etc.

To see the entire list of updates, click here.

Download Nitrux 2.7

The developers recommend new users do a fresh installation using the latest media. For users of the previous version (2.6.0), please navigate to:

Maui Shell ISO can be found here, although it is recommended to read the warnings of the developers in the “What’s new?” section.