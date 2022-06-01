The Linux distribution that is built around the Nix package manager, NixOS, has received a new update. The new update brings NixOS to the 22.05 version and it takes its codename from one of the most happy-looking animals in the world, Quokka.
Comes with Calamares
NixOS 22.05 delivers a whopping 9345 new packages as well as 10666 updated packages; the developers also decided the remove 5874 packages that were available in the 21.11 release. This version comes with and is built around the Nix 2.8 package manager, bringing many fixes and performance improvements. It comes with Calamares graphical install interface and delivers a smooth experience while installing the operating system.
NixOS 22.05 brings profile-guided optimization for the Firefox web browser and upgrades the GNOME version to 42; which includes the additional changes that came with the desktop environment version. It runs Linux kernel 5.15 LTS under the hood. It brings PHP 8.1 support, which is the latest version. PostgreSQL now also defaults to version 14. Mattermost is updated to the 6.3 version and the systemd is to 250. Additionally, module developers are now able to utilize mkRenamedOptionModuleWith for automating the deprecation cycle. You can follow the link below to read the full patch notes:
Download NixOS 22.05
NixOS 22.05 comes with three different desktop environment options: GNOME, KDE Plasma, and no desktop environment. While GNOME and KDE Plasma flavors have only a 64-bit option, the minimal ISO image with no DE still provides a 32-bit option. You can follow the links below to download NixOS 22.05:
|Name
|Link
|SHA-256
|GNOME (64bit)
|Download
|9a5fd445f7fe8c1bf7f3c1b5173b15f4f5cd0120569674f6d771a3d15f5a5b78
|Plasma Desktop (64-bit)
|Download
|29bcfd91541ac8cf0d3012dd38e3f0fb54d75e8439966c7a21add67d62c2e115
|Minimal 64bit
|Download
|475fa09a1d86a9e400d0b306b852ca01d88546c46163b52825944cc6b38a340c
|Minimal 32bit
|Download
|ee46f93b9fe415902e3b928302e7dc788389a189c039951ce3c330595fa6e6ae
|VirtualBox
|Download
|34edcd6e9f092ecfef2d1720bbee659a68cdc9db3f7d94030c27783d9b612da7