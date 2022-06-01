The Linux distribution that is built around the Nix package manager, NixOS, has received a new update. The new update brings NixOS to the 22.05 version and it takes its codename from one of the most happy-looking animals in the world, Quokka.

Comes with Calamares

NixOS 22.05 delivers a whopping 9345 new packages as well as 10666 updated packages; the developers also decided the remove 5874 packages that were available in the 21.11 release. This version comes with and is built around the Nix 2.8 package manager, bringing many fixes and performance improvements. It comes with Calamares graphical install interface and delivers a smooth experience while installing the operating system.

NixOS 22.05 brings profile-guided optimization for the Firefox web browser and upgrades the GNOME version to 42; which includes the additional changes that came with the desktop environment version. It runs Linux kernel 5.15 LTS under the hood. It brings PHP 8.1 support, which is the latest version. PostgreSQL now also defaults to version 14. Mattermost is updated to the 6.3 version and the systemd is to 250. Additionally, module developers are now able to utilize mkRenamedOptionModuleWith for automating the deprecation cycle. You can follow the link below to read the full patch notes:

Click here to read the release notes of NixOS 22.05

Download NixOS 22.05

NixOS 22.05 comes with three different desktop environment options: GNOME, KDE Plasma, and no desktop environment. While GNOME and KDE Plasma flavors have only a 64-bit option, the minimal ISO image with no DE still provides a 32-bit option. You can follow the links below to download NixOS 22.05:

Name Link SHA-256 GNOME (64bit) Download 9a5fd445f7fe8c1bf7f3c1b5173b15f4f5cd0120569674f6d771a3d15f5a5b78 Plasma Desktop (64-bit) Download 29bcfd91541ac8cf0d3012dd38e3f0fb54d75e8439966c7a21add67d62c2e115 Minimal 64bit Download 475fa09a1d86a9e400d0b306b852ca01d88546c46163b52825944cc6b38a340c Minimal 32bit Download ee46f93b9fe415902e3b928302e7dc788389a189c039951ce3c330595fa6e6ae VirtualBox Download 34edcd6e9f092ecfef2d1720bbee659a68cdc9db3f7d94030c27783d9b612da7