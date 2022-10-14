Nvidia has released new drivers for Linux -based operating systems as well as FreeBSD and Solaris systems with version number 520.56.06.

-based operating systems as well as FreeBSD and Solaris systems with version number 520.56.06. The new driver removes the dependencies of numerous Vulkan extensions from nvidia-uvm.ko and brings improvements to the installer.

Nvidia’s latest Linux driver is now available for download in the New Feature Branch, which is not recommended for critical systems.

While Nvidia hardware recently received a brand-new Vulkan driver from Collabora, named NVK, the company has updated its drivers for Linux-based operating systems as well. With the latest update, the driver version of official Nvidia drivers reaches version 520.56.06, and it brings the over-the-air update feature in Proton and Wine, which is disabled by default.

Improvements in Vulkan and the installer

The Vulkan driver was updated in the display driver, making the following extensions independent from nvidia-uvm.ko while loading at runtime:

VK_KHR_acceleration_structure

VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations

VK_KHR_ray_query

VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline

VK_NV_cuda_kernel_launch

VK_NV_ray_tracing

VK_NV_ray_tracing_motion_blur

VK_NVX_binary_import

VK_NVX_image_view_handle

Nvidia-installer has also received numerous improvements such as making the “–add-this-kernel” feature available for non-root users, showing a more accurate progress bar when building the kernel modules, and the ability to display a warning message if a Vulkan ICD loader is not detected. The DKMS support for Nvidia Installer is reworked as well.

CUDA Debugger and bug fixes

In addition to adding a new CUDA Debugger implementation for Pascal and newer cards, libcudadebugger.so, the driver delivers the following bug fixes:

Fixed a bug in the Vulkan driver which could lead to corruption in geometry and tessellation control shaders.

Fixed a regression in 515.76 that caused blank screens and hangs when starting an X server on RTX 30 series GPUs in some configurations where the boot display is connected via HDMI.

Fixed a bug where Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered would sometimes crash with Xid 13 errors on Turing and later.

The new driver is now available for download for Linux x64 and aarch64, as well as FreeBSD x64 and Solaris x86/x64 operating systems in the New Feature Branch. You can use the following links to go to the official download pages: