Nvidia has released its newest graphics driver for Linux -based operating systems, bringing Dynamic Boost support with AMD CPUs .

-based operating systems, bringing Dynamic Boost support with AMD . Nvidia 525.60.11 graphics driver for Linux also brings over-the-air updates in Proton and Wine Nvidia NGS build, but it is disabled by default.

Alongside the improvements in the installer package and the addition of a new CUDA Debugger, the new driver fixes many bugs.

A few days after AMD releases AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q4 for Linux, Nvidia released the latest version of its Linux graphics driver. The new version, 525.60.11, comes with a very long changelog. One of the most noticeable improvements in the driver is the addition of Dynamic Boost support on laptops with AMD CPUs. That means, Nvidia GPUs will be able to share their power with AMD CPUs depending on the task.

OTA updates in Nvidia NGX

The new version of the Nvidia graphics driver also brings support for OTA (over-the-air) updates in Proton and Wine Nvidia NGX build, however, it is disabled by default. You can activate it by setting the PROTON_ENABLE_NGX_UPDATER variable value to “1”.

The installer receives some improvements as well. The nvidia-installer package now allows the use of the “–add-this-kernel” feature by non-root users and it shows a more accurate progress bard when building kernel modules. It also now displays a warning message when a Vulcan ICD (Installable Client Driver) loader is not detected. The DKMS support of the installer is reworked too.

The remaining changes include a new CUDA Debugger implementation for Pascal and newer architectures as a part of the driver package and many bug fixes. You can see the full list of the changes on the download page of the Nvidia 525.60.11 graphics driver for Linux:

Click here to download Nvidia 525.60.11 graphics driver for Linux 64 bit

The new driver is also available for Linux Arm and FreeBSD systems:

Click here to download Nvidia 525.60.11 graphics driver for Linux Arm64

Click here to download Nvidia 525.60.11 graphics driver for Linux FreeBSD