The new Nvidia 525.78.01 driver is a maintenance update that contains mostly bug fixes, it is recommended to upgrade to the latest version.

The Nvidia 525.78.01 driver updates existing R525 series drivers and includes bug fixes around G-SYNC, the Nvidia Settings panel, excessive CPU usage during hybrid graphics use, and a Vulkan driver fix around KHR_present_id usage.

Improved support for Vulkan X11

Nvidia 525.78.01 improves support for Vulkan X11 applications by fixing a regression that prevented the G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible Visual Indicator from being displayed, and by fixing a bug that could cause apps to crash. The driver update also adds support for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card; the card that Nvidia tried to sell as RTX 4080 before, but had to unlaunch to change its name. RTX 4070 Ti is significantly faster than its predecessor, however, it is also significantly more expensive.

Here are some of the fixes that come with the Nvidia 525.78.01 update:

Fixed a bug that could cause the nvidia-settings control panel to crash when using a newer control panel with an older driver.

Fixed a regression that prevented the G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible Visual Indicator from being displayed when running Vulkan X11 applications.

Fixed a bug where usage of VK_KHR_present_id could cause applications to crash with Xid 32 errors.

Fixed excess CPU usage in hybrid graphics configurations where an external display is connected to an NVIDIA discrete GPU and configured as a PRIME Display Offload sink (also known as “Reverse Prime”).

Click here to download Nvidia 525.78.01 driver for Linux x64 systems