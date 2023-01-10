OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) gets its latest release 29.0 with media key support on Linux and many more features and bug fixes.

and many more features and bug fixes. The update also includes various bug fixes and many improvements for multiple operating systems, as well as many new features.

The only Linux-specific update seems to be the addition of the media key support as of now, but more is sure to come.

OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) is a free and open-source software for streaming and recording videos. OBS is usually the preferred streaming tool for live streamers as it has many ways to customize what you want your viewers to see. There is also Streamlabs OBS which is an even more detailed software for both streaming and recording. OBS Studio 29.0, the latest version of the software, comes with media key support in Linux which allows the user to control playback using their keyboard’s next, previous, and play-pause buttons.

Inside the update

The update also includes support for the AMD AV1 Encoder for the RX7000 series GPUs and the Intel HEVC Encoder on Windows only.

Some of the other features include:

Added support for the Intel AV1 Encoder for Arc GPUs on Windows.

Note: CQP is available but not fully supported.

Note: CQP is available but not fully supported. Added support for native HEVC and ProRes encoders on macOS, including P010 and HDR.

Added support for macOS Desk View.

Added update channels for opting into receiving beta/release-candidate builds to Windows.

Work is still underway to get everything ready on the server side, updating via the built-in updater may not be available until later in the OBS 30.0 beta-testing period.

Websockets updated to 5.1.0, which has a number of bug fixes, UI improvements, and new stream reconnect events.

Some of the improvements include:

The Replay Buffer’s memory limit is now set to 75% of installed system RAM rather than fixed to 8GB.

Added media key support in Linux.

Added the ability to mute individual browser docks.

Audio should now be automatically captured for most capture card brands using the Video Capture Device source on Windows.

Raised the speed at which dynamic bitrate recovers after a drop

and more.

OBS Studio 29 is now out! This release brings additional encoders, including AV1 on the AMD RX7000 series and AV1/HEVC for supported Intel GPUs on Windows, and HEVC and ProRes support on macOS, as well as fixes for bugs and crashes. Full changelog: https://t.co/tomxlPgOvn — OBS (@OBSProject) January 9, 2023

Get OBS Studio 29.0 for Linux

For Ubuntu-based distros