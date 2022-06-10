Offensive Security, the name behind the popular Linux distro Kali Linux, announced its plans that include a different approach to sharing knowledge. The team introduced OffSec Live: PEN-200, a scheduled and open streaming offering. It will facilitate learning, improve engagement, and increase certification preparedness and achievement.

OffSec Live: PEN-200

With the pandemic, the team decided to experiment with remote training solutions and introduced OffSEC Academy. OffSEC Live will be built on the experience gained from the OffSEC Academy and make it available to everyone for free.

OffSec Live will be a series of twice-weekly streaming sessions, 60 minutes each. It will be streamed on a published schedule. The Twitch stream will focus on exercises and other material presented that address PEN-200 content and labs, which comes with PEN-200. Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (PEN-200) course is a paid offering starting from $1499. The streams will be tightly integrated with the course content and to get the most out of OffSec Live: PEN-200, students should have current access to the PEN-200 course content. It will be streamed via Twitch, allowing instructors to interact with viewers. Students will also be able to contact mentors and instructors on the team’s Discord server. This program will last for 25 weeks. Offensive Security said,

« To get the most out of the program you will want to be a currently-enrolled PEN-200 student, that way you can work through the material, do the exercises, follow along with the demos, and so on. But even if you are not a student, we are going to make the streams open to everyone. Student or not, you can still attend. No cost. Now, be aware. This is version 1.0! We will likely change things as this program rolls forward and we see opportunity for improvement. For this to work, we need your participation. Come to the presentations! Engage with us! Ask questions! Tell us what is and is not working. Give us suggestions on what we can do to improve. Your voice is a key part of how this will evolve. »