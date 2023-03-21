Since the beginning of the operating system’s development, Linux distributions have come a long way. The first Linux distribution was Softlanding Linux System (SLS), followed by Slackware back in the early nineties. The installation and use of these early distributions demanded a high level of technical expertise and they were primarily designed for experienced users.

Linux distributions have improved in terms of user-friendliness and accessibility over time. The rise of the open-source software ecosystem and the development of graphical user interfaces have both contributed to this. These days, there are a large number of Linux distributions available, each with unique advantages and disadvantages.

In this article, we will look back in history and talk about the 7 oldest Linux distros that are still being maintained.

Slackware

One of the oldest and most respected Linux distributions that are still supported is Slackware. It was developed in 1993 by Patrick Volkerding who built it on the Softlanding Linux System, the first-ever Linux distro, at first. Slackware is a Unix-like operating system and is known for its simplicity and emphasis on security and stability. It is still used by users who are more on the experienced side and like to keep their OS as simple and as customizable as possible, making it a lot less popular than when it was first released. It still serves as the foundation for many other Linux distributions.

The latest update to it is Slackware 15.0, which was released a little over a year ago, which you can access it here.

Debian

Debian is a volunteer-driven operating system based on the Linux kernel and is known for its stability, security, and vast package repository. Debian was created back in 1993 by Ian Murdock, who aimed to create a distribution that was easy to install, configure, and maintain. The project’s primary goal is to create a non-commercial, open-source distribution that can effectively compete in the commercial market.

Debian has a reputation for being a dependable and stable operating system that works well on servers, though it might not be the ideal option for users who want a more user-friendly and beginner-friendly desktop environment. Nonetheless, Debian can work with a wide range of graphical user interfaces (GUIs), including GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Xfce, which can make it very easy to use for a variety of users.

Debian 11 “bullseye”, the latest release, was announced on August 2021 and can be obtained here.

openSUSE

openSUSE is a Linux distribution that was first released in 2005. The project was initially created by Novell as a community-driven version of their SUSE Linux distribution. SUSE, the sponsor for openSUSE, however, was founded back in 1992 in Germany.

The goal of openSUSE was to create a free, open-source alternative that would be developed and maintained by the community. Since then, the distribution has undergone many changes and improvements, and new versions have been released on a regular basis. openSUSE offers two choices for its users, Tumbleweed and Leap. Leap is a fixed-release distribution with an emphasis on reliability and predictability, whereas Tumbleweed is a rolling-release distribution with the most recent updates and packages.

The latest releases for both openSUSE options can be obtained here, with the latest update being openSUSE Leap 15.4.

Gentoo

Gentoo was started by Daniel Robbins, a former employee of Microsoft and a Linux distribution developer. He began his work on Gentoo in 1999 which was first released in 2002. It is a source-based distribution that allows users to customize and optimize their system for their specific needs. Gentoo is known for its flexibility, performance, and simplicity. The project’s original objective was to develop a highly adaptable and adjustable Linux distribution that could be suited for various hardware setups.

The latest Gentoo release can be obtained here.

Fedora

Since 2003, Fedora Linux has been a well-known and widely-used Linux distribution. Originally known as Fedora Core, the project was started by Warren Togami, a member of the Red Hat Linux team. The goal of the project is to offer a free, open-source substitute for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), a for-profit Linux distribution.

The dedication of Fedora to only employing free and open-source software is one of its distinguishing characteristics. Proprietary products, such as drivers and codecs, are therefore not by default included in the package. Even so, consumers still have the option to install proprietary software if they wish to do so.

In recent years, the Fedora project has become closely tied to the Red Hat company. Red Hat sponsors many of the Fedora developers, and Fedora is often used as a testing ground for new technologies that are later incorporated into RHEL.

You can get the latest release from Fedora, Fedora 37, by clicking here.

Ubuntu

Ubuntu was first launched in 2004 and is now a well-known Linux distribution based on Debian. The distribution was developed and is supported by Canonical, which was founded by Mark Shuttleworth. Ubuntu has grown to be one of the most popular Linux distributions, with a sizable and vibrant user and developer community. Additionally, it has been applied in a range of contexts, including servers, cloud computing systems, and individual workstations.

Ubuntu’s six-month release cycle, which offers users regular upgrades and new features, is one of its most distinctive aspects. Moreover, security and maintenance upgrades are provided for five years following the release of Ubuntu’s long-term support (LTS) releases, which come out every two years.

Ubuntu has significantly contributed to increasing Linux’s appeal to the general public. Users can easily start using Linux without needing to be experts, thanks to its user-friendly interface and pre-installed software.

To get the latest version of Ubuntu, click here.

Arch Linux

Arch Linux is a lightweight and flexible Linux distribution known for its simplicity, minimalism, and rolling release model. It was first released on March 11, 2002, by Judd Vinet as a personal project.

Judd Vinet intended to develop a straightforward and adaptable Linux distribution that would give users more control over their system since he was frustrated with how complicated Red Hat and Debian and other existing Linux distributions were. He started with a basic set of packages and a simple package manager called pacman, which made it simple for users to install and manage software.

As time went on, Arch Linux became more and more well-liked among Linux developers and enthusiasts who valued its versatility and minimalism. The Arch User Repository (AUR) was also created, which allowed users to share and install custom-built packages.

To get the latest Arch Linux release, click here.