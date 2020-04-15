Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many international events turned to virtual have been rescheduled. The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced that Open Networking & Edge Summit North America (ONES, formerly Open Networking Summit) will be held on September 28-29 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, California.

Sessions on Edge Computing, Edge Cloud, and IoT

There will be keynote speakers AT&T, eBay, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Rancher Labs, Red Hat, Toyota Motor Corporation, Verizon, VMware, Wells Fargo, Yelp, and more from at the summit. It is possible to reach the full event agenda to see more details about the event.

Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, The Linux Foundation, said,

“We have an impressive roster of experts lined up to present at Open Networking & Edge Summit North America. With expanded content focused on open source Edge, this year’s event is the place to be for the latest in open innovation and knowledge-sharing across adjacent technologies such as 5G, cloud-native, AI/ML, IoT, and more.”

Content will expand by covering Edge Computing, Edge Cloud, and IoT. There will also be session tracks about Carriers – Core, Edge & Access, Enterprise Networking & Edge, Cloud Networking & Edge, and Business Critical & Innovation at ONES North America 2020 conference.

The participants can reach the content in a variety of presentation formats including deep-dive technical tracks, panel discussions, tutorials, and case studies.