The openEuler community introduced the First Long-Term Support (LTS) edition of the openEuler 20.03 LTS. Additionally, Huawei announced that commercial editions of four OS vendors, Kylinsoft, iSoft, Uniontech, and the Institute of Software Chinese Academy of Sciences (ISCAS) were powered by openEuler.

To enrich the computing ecosystem

openEuler, the open-source, free Linux distribution platform, is defined as a shared stronghold being built cooperatively by a growing number of global developers. On September 18, 2019, Huawei announced openEuler for the first time at https://openeuler.org/en/ along with a development plan. On the last day of 2019, the company released officially the openEuler source code.

For the last week, there had been 5479 downloads, and it is received 5324 code contributions by 220 developers. Finally, on March 27, 2020, the openEuler 20.03 LTS edition was officially released in the open-source community. They plan to release an LTS edition every two years and an innovative edition every six months to provide Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) management capability. The commitment to an Upstream First policy of openEuler pushes all capabilities to the upstream open source community.

Supported by 4 leading vendors

The openEuler 20.03 LTS edition that underlines industry-leading stability and security has many features including multi-core high concurrency, integrated KAE plug-in iSula lightweight container, OpenJDK that improves performance by 20% through optimization of memory management and compilation, A-Tune and Broad architecture support.

Kylinsoft, iSoft, Uniontech, and ISCAS actively supports the openEuler community. Under this support Kylinsoft’s Kylin Server OS bases on openEuler kernels. iSoft has launched the iSoft Server OS V5.1 for Kunpeng, the first commercial release based on openEuler. Uniontech released deepinEuler V1.0, a Kunpeng-based OS. ISCAS.

The openEuler community plans to organize the openEuler technical summit for April. They are also working on openEuler 20.09.

To download openEuler 20.03 LTS ISO images, click here.