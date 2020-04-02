Openmediavault’s latest version 5.3.9 has been released. It has main features including SaltStack usage for deploying configuration settings, storage backend for Areca RAID controllers, time Machine support to SMB/CIFS shares.right-to-left (RTL) support and more.

Main features

Openmediavault is a Network-Attached Storage (NAS) solution based on Debian GNU/Linux. Usul means the strength of the base of the pillar. Openmediavault’s team said in the announcement,

“After a long development phase i am happy to announce the release of openmediavault 5 (Usul). A big thank you goes to all translators, forum moderators and bug reporters for their contributions and support. The omv-initsystem command has been replaced by ‘omv-confdbadm populate’. This command discovers the current system settings and synchronizes them into the database. Add Time Machine support to SMB/CIFS shares. Use systemd-logind to handle power button action. Use systemd to reboot/shutdown/standby the system. Use chrony instead of ntpd.”

Openmediavault 5 uses Debian 10 (Buster). In addition to this, using ‘omv-salt stage run all’ will deploy the whole system according to the configuration database. It will also take care of to start/stop/restart the services, according to the announcement.

To download Openmediavault 5.3.9 ISO images, click here.