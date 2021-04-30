The openSUSE Project and its community, have entered the Release Candidate phase for the openSUSE Leap 15.3 version after a snapshot was released, which transitions the release to a new phase. The RC release marks the package freeze for software that will make it into the distribution, which is used on the server, workstation, desktop, and for virtualization and container use.

18 months of updates

openSUSE Leap provides at least 18 months of updates for each release. There is a projection as of April 2021 that Leap 15 will extend to Leap 15.5. Leap Major Release extends maintenance and support until a successor. Leap 15’s lifecycle fully aligns with SUSE Linux Enterprise and uses the source code and Leap is built with the exact same binary packages.

Desktop environments for the release include KDE’s Long-Term-Support version of Plasma 5.18, GNOME 3.34, and Xfce 4.16. Packages for artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are available for data scientists who use the release. Important dates related to the release:

May 14 – Translation deadline

May 21 – Gold Master

June 2 – Public Availability of the Release (5 to 10 days after GM)

June 2 – Start of Release retrospective survey

June 16 – Collect feedback from the retrospective

