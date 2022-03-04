openSUSE Project has released the beta for the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15.4 operating system. The announcement has been made on the official openSUSE website and now the users can download and start testing the beta version of the openSUSE Leap 15.4.

Packages are updated

openSUSE Leap 15.4 beta brings more modern and up-to-date desktop environment options and packages. Qt 5, Plasma, GNOME, and Enlightenment are updated to newer versions but the Xfce desktop environment remains as the same version as in the openSUSE 5.13: 4.16.

The developers of openSUSE are also expecting to introduce a running version of Leap Micro 5.2 in the beta phase of the openSUSE 5.14. Leap Micro is the lightweight openSUSE distribution that is used in host-container and virtualized workloads with its automated administration and patching.

openSUSE Project encourages the users to try the beta version and report the bugs via their Bugzilla platform. You can download openSUSE Leap 15.4 via the link below:

Click here to download openSUSE Leap 15.4 beta