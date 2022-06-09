The developers of openSUSE have released a new update for the Leap version of the operating system. openSUSE Leap 15.4 gets identical package updates with the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4, which is released one day earlier.

Linux kernel 5.14 under the hood

openSUSE Leap 15.4 comes with Linux kernel 5.14 and offers GNOME 41, Xfce 4.16, and KDE Plasma 5.24 desktop environment options. It is also possible to install MATE 1.26 or Enlightenment 0.25.3 desktop environments. It delivers an improved multimedia codec installation via Cisco OpenH264 integration as well as Nvidia firmware packages for RTX 3000 series GPUs. The other highlights in package updates can be seen below:

Mesa 21.2.4

Rust 1.59

Ruby 2.5

PHP 8.1

Phyton 3.10

Perl 5.26.1

OpenSSL 3.0

systemd 249.10

sudo 1.9.9

Go 1.17

You can see the full patch notes by following the link below:

Click here to read the full patch notes of openSUSE Leap 15.4

You can follow the link below to download openSUSE Leap 15.4’s GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Xfce editions:

Click here to download openSUSE Leap 15.4 ISO files