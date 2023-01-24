openSUSE developers have announced the switch to the 4096-bit RSA keys for repositories and RPMs, from 2048-bit RSA keys for better security.

The switching process will start with the Tumbleweed edition as expected since it receives the latest package updates and features immediately.

openSUSE Leap 15.4 and 15.5, openSUSE Backport, and SUSE Linux Enterprise editions will also receive the new key later this year.

openSUSE, one of the most popular Linux distributions, is now replacing its 2048-bit RSA keys for RPM and repository signing with 4096-bit RSA keys. This upgrade aims to meet current security recommendations.

Starting with Tumbleweed

openSUSE’s RSA key upgrade for the repository signing process starts with the Tumbleweed release as expected due to its continuous update principle, rolling release. openSUSE Tumbleweed users can immediately complete their switch to 4096-bit RSA keys on repositories and RPMs by simply performing a system update. The updates will ensure that the new key is imported to the RPM keyring. You can see the GPG fingerprint of the new key below:

pub rsa4096/0x35A2F86E29B700A4 2022-06-20 [SC] [expires: 2026-06-19] Key fingerprint = AD48 5664 E901 B867 051A B15F 35A2 F86E 29B7 00A4 uid openSUSE Project Signing Key <[email protected]>

After Tumbleweed, the Leap 15.4 and Leap 15.5 releases will receive the new key as well as openSUSE Backports and SUSE Linux Enterprise versions through updates sometime this year. However, you can also use the following GPG (GNU Privacy Guard) key to manually add it to your non-Tumbleweed SUSE instance’s keyring:

-----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK----- Version: GnuPG v2.0.15 (GNU/Linux) mQINBGKwfiIBEADe9bKROWax5CI83KUly/ZRDtiCbiSnvWfBK1deAttV+qLTZ006 090eQCOlMtcjhNe641Ahi/SwMsBLNMNich7/ddgNDJ99H8Oen6mBze00Z0Nlg2HZ VZibSFRYvg+tdivu83a1A1Z5U10Fovwc2awCVWs3i6/XrpXiKZP5/Pi3RV2K7VcG rt+TUQ3ygiCh1FhKnBfIGS+UMhHwdLUAQ5cB+7eAgba5kSvlWKRymLzgAPVkB/NJ uqjz+yPZ9LtJZXHYrjq9yaEy0J80Mn9uTmVggZqdTPWx5CnIWv7Y3fnWbkL/uhTR uDmNfy7a0ULB3qjJXMAnjLE/Oi14UE28XfMtlEmEEeYhtlPlH7hvFDgirRHN6kss BvOpT+UikqFhJ+IsarAqnnrEbD2nO7Jnt6wnYf9QWPnl93h2e0/qi4JqT9zw93zs fDENY/yhTuqqvgN6dqaD2ABBNeQENII+VpqjzmnEl8TePPCOb+pELQ7uk6j4D0j7 slQjdns/wUHg8bGE3uMFcZFkokPv6Cw6Aby1ijqBe+qYB9ay7nki44OoOsJvirxv p00MRgsm+C8he+B8QDZNBWYiPkhHZBFi5GQSUY04FimR2BpudV9rJqbKP0UezEpc m3tmqLuIc9YCxqMt40tbQOUVSrtFcYlltJ/yTVxu3plUpwtJGQavCJM7RQARAQAB tDRvcGVuU1VTRSBQcm9qZWN0IFNpZ25pbmcgS2V5IDxvcGVuc3VzZUBvcGVuc3Vz ZS5vcmc+iQI+BBMBAgAoBQJisH4iAhsDBQkHhM4ABgsJCAcDAgYVCAIJCgsEFgID AQIeAQIXgAAKCRA1ovhuKbcApKRrEACJMhZhsPJBOkYmANvH5mqlk27brA3IZoM4 8qTzERebzKa0ZH1fgRI/3DhrfBYL0M5XOb3+26Ize0pujyJQs61Nlo1ibtQqCoyu dvP/pmY1/Vr374wlMFBuCfAjdad4YXkbe7q7GGjo6cF89qtBfTqEtaRrfDgtPLx/ s9/WXLGo0XYqCCSPVoU66jQYNcCt3pH+hqytvntXJDhU+DveOnQCOSBBHhCMST3E QvriN/GnHf+sO19UmPpyHH0TM5Ru4vDrgzKYKT/CzbllfaJSk9cEuTY8Sv1sP/7B Z7YvOE0soIgM1sVg0u3R/2ROx0MKoLcq7EtLw64eE+wnw9bHYZQNmS+J/18p7Bo8 I7e+8WRi+m/pus5FEWsIH1uhxKLgJGFDTHHGZtW+myjnUzXVIkpJGrKoolzYjHdK lRYM2fVuNI1eq6CZ6PFXg2UxovVczSnGMO33HZE09vpgkRDBrw1vF0o/Wnm02kig V6xYHk5wJx8vL74wPvCbw73UNT9OSdxYAz7JPqGOD6cpKe7XcAH2sYmlGpggAIUz Rq/lROEF5lx4SxB838JU4ezxD++BJXfBTE8JZmlGscXv74y9nCtSOZza8KOKj8ou WRl739FMnx9jRd7HHj3TIyymoveODnZ7f3IElyyFsjBW3XuQ9XfpZrIkwHuaZV5M 6q2h+hgWNQ== =nMh8 -----END PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----