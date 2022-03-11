The OpenZFS project is ongoing after Oracle acquired SunMicrosystems, the Zettabyte File System developer, in 2010. OpenZFS project is a fork of the original ZFS, and it is an open-source solution being developed by Matthew Ahrens.

A huge list of changes

The new version of OpenZFS supports up to kernel 5.16 but brings some compatibility fixes for 5.17 as well

The new version of the OpenZFS implementation brings many bug fixes related to Linux compatibility, $KERNEL_ environment variables, pushover notifications support for Zed functions, and many more. OpenZFS 2.1.3 supports Linux kernel versions from 3.10 to 5.16. The previous version of OpenZFS supports only up to Linux kernel 5.15.

OpenZFS 2.1.3 also brings compatibility fixes for Linux kernel 5.17, which will be released in March 2022. As a side note, Linux kernel 5.17 will be a long-term support version, and it will be removing the ReiserFS file system.

Download OpenZFS 2.1.3

You can follow the GitHub link below to see the huge list of bug fixes or to download OpenZFS 2.1.3:

Download OpenZFS 2.1.3.