Oracle has announced the release of Oracle Linux 8.7 approximately 10 days after the release of some other enterprise-focused distros.

approximately 10 days after the release of some other enterprise-focused distros. Oracle Linux 8.7 comes with two kernel versions as previous versions: Red Hat Compatible Kernel and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel.

The new version of Oracle Linux delivers many package updates, new packages, security improvements, and bug fixes.

Oracle’s enterprise-focused Linux distribution, Oracle Linux, has received a new update for its 8 series. Oracle Linux 8.7 is now available for x86_64 systems as well as aarch64, approximately ten days after the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 and AlmaLinux 8.7.

Coming with two kernel versions

Like many other enterprise-focused CentOS alternatives, Oracle Linux 8.7 is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7. That means it receives some of the changes in RHEL 8.7. It is shipped with two kernel versions: Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) 4.18.0-425 and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 (UEK R7) 5.15.0-3. In fresh installations, the UEK R7 kernel is automatically enabled. However, updating the Oracle Linux instances will not change the kernel version; admins should manually update it as well.

Oracle Linux 8.7 brings a size limitation feature for Rsyslog file with action.errorfile.maxsize option and includes the XMLStarlet package, allowing users to parse, transform, query, validate, and edit XML files. Rust Toolset is updated to 1.62.1, LLVM Toolset is updated to 14.0.0, and GCC Toolset is updated to 12.

Looking into the package updates for dynamic programming languages, and web and database servers, Ruby 3.1.2 is now available as a new module stream alongside Mercurial 6.2. On the file systems side, support for Btfrs and OCFS2 file systems is now removed from the Red Hat Compatible Kernel. A new utility to modify the readahead value for NFS mounts, nfsrahead, is added and the rpcctl command is updated to display information and remove objects in SunRPC sysfs files.

For high availability and clusters, Oracle Linux 8.7 introduces the changes below:

pcs stonith update-scsi-devices allows updates to multipath SCSI devices without restarting the cluster

Pacemaker clusters have UUIDs

The multiple-active resource parameter now accepts a value of stop_unexpected

Pacemaker allow-unhealthy-node resource meta-attribute added

Pacemaker includes Access Control Lists (ACLs) for system groups

Pacemaker –output-format=cmd option generates command line output to recreate fence devices and resources

The samba package in Oracle Linux is now rebased to the 4.16.1 version in this release. There are also some security-related improvements in Oracle Linux 8.7 such as,

NSS no longer supports RSA keys shorter than 1023 bits

SCAP Security Guide updated to 0.1.63

STIG profile in Oracle Linux 8 is better aligned with DISA STIG

scap-security-guide rules for mount options no longer fail if /tmp and /var/tmp partitions do not exist

fapolicyd is updated to 1.1.3

opencryptoki is updated to version 3.18.0

The open-vm-tools package is updated to 12.0.5 to deliver support for the Salt Minion tool. Additionally, Oracle Linux 8.7 now fully supports ESXi hypervisor and SEV-ES (Secure Encrypted Virtualization – Encrypted State). You can also check the extensive release notes for Oracle Linux 8.7 by following the link below:

Click here to see the full changelog for Oracle Linux 8.7

Download Oracle Linux 8.7

You can follow the link below to download the most suitable ISO file for your system to install Oracle Linux 8.7:

Click here to download Oracle 8.7 ISO