Oracle Linux 9 Update 1 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms is now generally available.

9 Update 1 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms is now generally available. Oracle Linux 9.1 includes the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7, which is based on the upstream Linux Kernel 5.15.

5.15. The latest version of Oracle Linux comes with PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.1, Maven 3.8, and Node.js 18, and httpd has been rebased to version 2.4.53 and includes httpd-core package.

Oracle announced that Oracle Linux 9.1, the first of a series of updated releases for Oracle Linux 9, announced on June 30, 2022, is now available for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. Oracle Linux 9.1 comes with the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7, which is based on the upstream Linux Kernel 5.15 and supported on Oracle Linux 9 and Oracle Linux 8.

What’s new?

The latest version reintroduces Application Stream modules. It also includes bug and security fixes, and feature updates. The x86_64 ISO is packaged with the following kernel options:

UEK R7, kernel-uek-5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK), kernel-5.14.0-162.6.1.el9_1.x86_64

The aarch64 ISO is packaged with the following kernel:

UEK R7, kernel-uek-5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.aarch64

Oracle Linux 9.1’s most important changes are its security and development tools. Some of the security features are:

OpenSSH supports setting the minimum RSA key length; this update enables you to set minimum RSA key lengths for OpenSSH servers and clients.

crypto-policies enforce the OpenSSH 2048-bit RSA key length minimum by default; the system-wide cryptographic policies enforce the 2048-bit minimum key length for RSA by default. OpenSSH failing connections with an Invalid key length error message indicates that you need to use longer RSA keys.

OpenSSL option supports SHA-1 for signatures; by default, OpenSSL 3.0 does not support SHA-1 for signature creation and verification. Backward compatibility with Oracle Linux 8 systems that still use SHA-1 for signatures can be achieved through the rh-allow-sha1-signatures configuration option.

Keylime package is available; it is a tool for attestation of remote systems by using trusted platform module (TPM) technology.

UEK R7 continues to maintain and grant support for the btrfs file system with Oracle Linux. It also provides users with one of the most modern copy-on-write file systems for Linux.

New module streams are available for the following: PHP: 8.1 ruby: 3.1 maven: 3.8 nodejs: 18

httpd has been rebased to version 2.4.53 and includes httpd-core package. This new package contains the httpd binary file with all essential files.

Download Oracle Linux 9.1

Oracle Linux 9.1’s Full ISO, Boot ISO, and UEK boot ISO can be downloaded from Oracle’s website.