Approximately three weeks after the release of the 8.6 version, Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview is released. This release is based on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9, which also has been released at about the same time as Oracle Linux 8.6.

Offers two kernel choices

Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview comes with many new features and improvements. The Developer Preview version comes with both the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (kernel-uek-5.15.0-0.23.1.el9uek) and Red Hat Compatible Kernel (kernel-5.14.0-1.7.1.el9) packages.

It brings automatic network activation in the graphical installation interface and locks the root account by default. On the kernel side, the RHCK kernel is now signed with trusted SecureBoot certificates which eliminate the need to enroll a separate public key while UEFI Secure Boot is enabled. The compilers’ and development tools’ package versions can be seen below:

System toolchain components GCC 11.2.1 glibc 2.34 binutils 2.35.2

Performance tools and debuggers GDB 10.2 Valgrind 3.18.1 SystemTap 4.6 Dyninst 11.0.0 elfutils 0.186

Performance monitoring tools PCP 5.3.5 Grafana 7.5.11

Compiler toolsets LLVM Toolset 13.0.1 Rust Toolset 1.58.1 Go Toolset 1.17.7

python-jsonpointer is rebased to version 2.0

grafana-pcp is rebased to 3.2.0

Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview is shipped with GNOME 40 desktop environment and it replaces PulseAudio / Jack audio services with Pipewire. The file system options deliver some enhancements as well, and exFAT is now supported. The dynamic programming languages and web/database server-related packages are also updated, which can be seen below:

Node.js 16

Ruby 3.0.3

Perl 5.32

PHP 8.0

Git 2.31 and Git LFS 2.13

Subversion 1.14

Apache HTTP Server 2.4.51

nginx 1.20

Varnish Cache 6.6

Squid 5.2

MySQL 8.0

Redis 6.2

MariaDB 10.5

PostgreSQL 13

In addition to all of those, Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview also avoids utilizing SHA-1 cryptography, just like RHEL 9. It also supports OpenSSL 3.0.1 and updates the SELinux policy for the current kernel version. There are many more features that Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview delivers, which can be seen by following the link below:

Click here to read the full patch notes for Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview

Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview is not intended for use in a production environment. The content of the release is now distributed through the following repositories:

Base OS Developer – Developer preview of Oracle Linux 9 BaseOS Packages

AppStream Developer – Developer preview of Oracle Linux 9 Application Stream Packages

CodeReady Builder Developer – Developer preview of Oracle Linux 9 CodeReady Builder Packages

Developer Preview of UEK Release 7 – Developer preview of UEK Release 7 for Oracle Linux 9

You can also follow the link below to directly download the ISO files for fresh installations:

Click here to download Oracle Linux 9 Developer Preview