The Scientific & Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and the National Academic Network and Information Centre (ULAKBİM) developed a GNU/Linux distribution named Pardus. The latest version of this Debian-based distribution has been released with several critical updates, special improvements, and innovations. Pardus 21 Full Moon has a unique design that refers to rebirth.

XFCE 4.16 as default desktop environment

Pardus 21.0 is the most up-to-date and stable software version such as Firefox, Libreoffice, Thunderbird, VLC Media Player in the Pardus operating system. It comes with Linux kernel 5.10. In addition, the Pardus Power Manager can be seen on the battery life of power management on laptops.

Pardus USB applications allow users to format their USBs and write disk images. Via the Pardus Software Center, it is possible to download Pardus 21.0. The Debian-based package management system is available in three editions: GNOME, Xfce, and Server. XFCE 4.16 is used as the default desktop environment in Pardus 21 version.

Updated packages

Thanks to the improvements and innovations specific to Pardus in the Debian-based package management system, weekly updates through the package repositories, it became more useful and secure. You can reach the package list, which has been improved within Pardus here.

Download Pardus 21.0 “Full Moon” ISO

