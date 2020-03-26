The basic version of Parrot OS was released before 6 months. Last month, users could test a beta version of Parrot OS 4.8 in the development process. Now, Parrot OS 4.8, which comes with Kernel 5.4 and Docker containers, has been released. Lorenzo Faletra has announced the release of Parrot 4.8, an updated build of the project’s Debian-based, security-oriented distribution set designed for penetration testing, digital forensics and privacy protection.

More service tools for Docker containers

According to the announcement, Parrot is based on Debian ‘Testing’. It means that Parrot 4.8 includes all the updates that landed in the Debian ‘Testing’ repository between September 2019 and March 2020.

There are many changes and improvements in Parrot OS 4.8. For instance, it comes with more service tools for Docker containers. Parrot Core, Parrot Security, Nmap, Metasploit, Social Engineering Kit, Beef-XSS, Bettercap, sqlmap are the names of the service tools.

The Parrot tools can be used on desktop or cloud system that supports Docker containers. The Parrot OS 4.8 version features the removal of the separate boot part.

Docker images for Parrot OS: GitLab

Parrot OS 4.8 also has the latest versions of various software including Mate 1.24, Aircrack 1.6, Airgeddon 10.01, Libreoffice 6.4, Wine 5.0. In addition, Parrot comes with Linux Kernel 5.4 and a sandbox to improve security. You can download Parrot OS 4.8 here:

Download Parrot OS 4.8

Parrot OS 4.8 Home, Security, MATE, and KDE versions with ISO, OVA, and Netinstall download options are ready to download from here: Parrot OS Official Download Page