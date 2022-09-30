The Parrot Security team announced that Parrot OS 5.1, including various new features and bug fixes, is now ready for download.

The latest version includes AnonSurf 4, allowing users to route all the system traffic through TOR automatically without having to set up proxy settings.

Architect Edition, allowing users to customize the operating system, now implements some minor bug fixes and is more reliable than ever.

The Parrot Security team announced the release of Parrot OS 5.1, approximately 6 months after the release of Parrot OS 5.0. Users who want to try the latest version can download it directly from Parrot Security’s official website. Parrot OS users can also use the following commands to upgrade their existing systems:

sudo parrot-upgrade

or

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

What’s new?

Parrot OS 5.1 comes with Linux kernel 5.18, which reached the end of life in August. The latest version includes AnonSurf 4, which is also created by the Parrot Security team. It allows users to route all the system traffic by using the Tor network automatically. The new version comes with fixes and reliability updates. AnonSurf 4.0 also supports Debian systems without the old resolvconf setup. It also comes with a new user interface with an enhanced system tray icon and settings dialog windows.

Some packages are also updated and backported, such as the new Golang 1.19 and LibreOffice 7.4. The team also revamped its docker offering to provide its parrot.run image registry along with the default docker.io. In the latest release, its images are natively multiarch and support amd64 and arm64 architectures. The team also updated the container offering. Users can try it without having to install the system with the following command:

docker run --rm -ti --network host -v $PWD/work:/work parrot.run/core

The Architect Edition also became more reliable. It allows users to install a barebone Parrot Core system. It also offers a selection of additional modules, allowing users to customize the system. Parrot Architect can be used with other desktop environments like KDE, GNOME, or XFCE, or to install a specific selection of tools. The Parrot Security team said,

« As mentioned earlier, our Firefox profile has received a major update that significantly improves the overall privacy and security. Our bookmarks collection has been revamped, and now includes new resources, including OSINT services, new learning sources and other useful resources for hackers, developers, students and security researchers. We have also boosted our effort to avoid Mozilla telemetry and bring DuckDuckGo back as the default search engine, while we are exploring other alternatives for the future. »

FAQ

Is Parrot OS illegal to use?

Using Parrot OS is not illegal. It is mostly used by ethical hackers for penetration tests to harden an organization’s security. Utilizing Parrot tools with malicious intentions is illegal.

What is Parrot OS used for?

Parrot OS is used for performing penetration tests and it comes with several tools. Hackers also use the distribution to utilize its tools for malicious actions.

Is Parrot OS easy to learn?

Parrot OS is a normal Linux distribution, so it is not hard to learn for an average Linux user. However, learning to use the hacking tools requires expertise.

Is there a Parrot OS alternative?

Kali Linux can be used as an alternative for Parrot OS.

What are the default username and password for Parrot OS?

The default username and password for Parrot OS is “user/toor“.

Can I install Parrot OS on Windows 10?

You can install Parrot OS from Microsoft Store on Windows 10 after enabling Windows Subsystem for Linux. It is also possible to install Parrot OS on Windows by third-party virtual machine software such as VMWare and Virtual Box.

What desktop environment does Parrot OS use?

Parrot OS uses the MATE desktop environment as default. Users can change to Xfce or KDE Plasma during installation.

How many GB is Parrot OS?

Parrot OS has several editions with varying sizes between 100 MB and 4.2 GB.

Is Parrot OS good for daily and home use?

Parrot OS Home Edition is suitable for daily and home use. However, there are some other distributions delivering a better daily-usage experience.

What is the latest version of Parrot OS?

Parrot OS’s latest version is Parrot OS 5.1.