Parrot OS is a Linux distribution based on Debian that focuses on security, privacy, and development. It is used for penetration testing and comes with a number of tools.

distribution based on Debian that focuses on security, privacy, and development. It is used for penetration testing and comes with a number of tools. Parrot 5.2, the second upgrade to the Parrot 5.0 “Electro Ara” series, is released four months after Parrot 5.1, offering a variety of new features and improvements.

The Linux kernel version 6.0 is now used in the release, an upgrade from the Linux kernel 5.18 used in Parrot OS 5.1.

Parrot OS is a Debian-based Linux distribution with a focus on security, privacy, and development. Parrot OS is used for performing penetration tests and it comes with several tools. 4 months after Parrot OS 5.1, Parrot 5.0 “Electro Ara”‘ series’ second update Parrot OS 5.2 is released with various new features and improvements, the majority of them are security and stability enhancements.

What’s new in Parrot OS 5.2?

With the release of Parrot OS 5.2, many major modifications were made to the Calamares installer to address typical installation issues. The release is now powered by the Linux kernel version 6.0, an upgrade from Parrot OS 5.1’s Linux kernel 5.18. Numerous security patches were included to address critical flaws in Firefox, Chromium, sudo, dbus, nginx, libssl, openjdk, and xorg. Wireless drivers for various Broadcom and Realtek cards that were previously unsupported by Debian were significantly updated to include support for the 6. x Linux kernel, as well as Virtualbox and Nvidia drivers.

Here are some more of the changes and improvements:

Anonsurf, our popular anonymity tool, now includes better support for TOR bridges.

Pipewire, the popular pulseaudio alternative, fixed several stability bugs with a new version backported from Debian backports.

The Raspberry Pi images received important updates to improve system performance and fix the audio drivers.

The HackTheBox edition received minor graphical updates.

Parrot OS includes TOR, the abbreviation of “The Onion Router”, which is a distributed network that anonymizes Internet browsing. It is constructed in such a way that the client’s IP address is masked from the server that the client is accessing. Additionally, the data and other details are kept secret from the client’s Internet Service Provider (ISP). To encrypt data between the client and the server, the Tor network employs hops.

Anonsurf is a program that routes operating system communications over TOR or other anonymizing networks.

PipeWire is a project that attempts to dramatically improve audio and video handling in Linux.

Download Parrot OS 5.2

Existing Parrot OS users can use either of the following commands to upgrade their systems:

sudo parrot-upgrade

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

To download Parrot OS 5.2, click here.

Requirements

Processor: Dual Core CPU .

Dual Core . Graphics: No Graphical Acceleration Required.

No Graphical Acceleration Required. Memory: 1 GB RAM.

1 GB RAM. Storage: 20 GB available space.

FAQ

What is the latest version of Parrot OS?

Parrot OS's latest version is Parrot OS 5.2 and it was released on 15 February 2023.

Is Parrot OS illegal to use?

Using Parrot OS is not illegal. It is mostly used by ethical hackers for penetration tests to harden an organization's security. Utilizing Parrot tools with malicious intentions is illegal.

What is Parrot OS used for?

Parrot OS is used for performing penetration tests and it comes with several tools. Hackers also use the distribution to utilize its tools for malicious actions.

Is Parrot OS easy to learn?

Parrot OS is a normal Linux distribution, so it is not hard to learn for an average Linux user. However, learning to use the hacking tools requires expertise.

Is there a Parrot OS alternative?

Kali Linux can be used as an alternative for Parrot OS.

What are the default username and password for Parrot OS?

The default username and password for Parrot OS is "user/toor".

Can I install Parrot OS on Windows?

You can install Parrot OS from Microsoft Store on Windows 10 after enabling Windows Subsystem for Linux. It is also possible to install Parrot OS on Windows by third-party virtual machine software such as VMWare and Virtual Box.

Can Parrot OS be installed on a virtual machine?

Yes, Parrot OS can be installed on a virtual machine. A virtual machine (VM) allows you to run an operating system within another operating system. This means that you can install Parrot OS on a virtual machine and run it on top of your current operating system, without the need to replace it or partition your hard drive. To install Parrot OS on VMWare, you can refer to our article: How to create VM and install a Linux distro on VMWare Workstation

What desktop environment does Parrot OS use?

Parrot OS uses the MATE desktop environment as default. Users can change to Xfce or KDE Plasma during installation.

How many GB is Parrot OS?

Parrot OS has several editions with varying sizes between 100 MB and 4.8 GB.

Is Parrot OS good for daily and home use?

Parrot OS Home Edition is suitable for daily and home use. However, there are some other distributions delivering a better daily-usage experience.

Is Parrot OS illegal to use?

Using Parrot OS is not illegal. It is mostly used by ethical hackers for penetration tests to harden an organization's security. Utilizing Parrot tools with malicious intentions is illegal.